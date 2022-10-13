CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %
NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
