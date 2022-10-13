Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. Clarkson has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.