Clarus Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.88.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

