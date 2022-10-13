ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

CEM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,247. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

