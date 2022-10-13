Client First Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Client First Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

