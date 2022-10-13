Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 257,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,060,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $193,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

AJG traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.39. 32,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

