Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 19,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,484. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

