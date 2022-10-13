Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 361,425 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 4.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $102,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,457,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. 965,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

