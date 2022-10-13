Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,290,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,509,000 after acquiring an additional 220,141 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. 359,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.