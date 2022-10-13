Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 1,817,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

