Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $183,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 3,464,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,683,744. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.