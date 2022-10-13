Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.74.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
