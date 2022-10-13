Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,034. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clovis Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 1,798,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 476,141 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 782.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.