Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Clovis Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,034. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
