CME Group (CME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $212.00.

10/11/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $161.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $216.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.44. 2,173,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CME Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,824,000 after acquiring an additional 108,084 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 95,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

