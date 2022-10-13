Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,405. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,488 shares of company stock worth $111,838. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

