Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 9.8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 133,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,233,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $7,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 1,128,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 670,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

