Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

