Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 26,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,843. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

