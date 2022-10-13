Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $775.33 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,208.44 or 0.06440353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is 1,246.0280362 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,746,712.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

