CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $161.98 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $161.98 million and approximately $359,933.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 3,830,645,898 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.04296938 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $310,708.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

