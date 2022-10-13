CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $164.03 million and $309,503.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 3,830,645,898 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.04361205 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $308,245.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

