Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.