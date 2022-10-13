Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,942. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

