Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

