Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.
Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
