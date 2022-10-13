Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.