Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 40,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 588,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

