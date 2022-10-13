Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 12,357 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 958,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,294,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

