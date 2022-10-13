Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 15,335 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $272.92. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

