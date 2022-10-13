Commercial Metals (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

