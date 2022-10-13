Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 1.9 %

CRZBY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.