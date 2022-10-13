Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
CHCT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
