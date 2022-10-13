Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.85

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.85 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 38.43 ($0.46). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 38.43 ($0.46), with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £196.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.60.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Further Reading

