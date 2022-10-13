Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.65

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 318706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.