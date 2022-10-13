Comparing Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) & JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JBS and Nocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 6.17% 47.83% 11.44% Nocera -86.76% -262.07% -166.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JBS and Nocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

JBS presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.93%. Given JBS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JBS is more favorable than Nocera.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBS and Nocera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $65.00 billion 0.16 $3.80 billion $3.71 2.50 Nocera $9.94 million 1.45 -$9.62 million N/A N/A

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Summary

JBS beats Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

(Get Rating)

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, Incrível Seara, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nocera

(Get Rating)

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

