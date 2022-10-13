COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 386.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 4.6 %

CMPS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,797. The firm has a market cap of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.51. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Brown University acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

