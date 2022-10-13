Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Up 271.2% in September

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the September 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $135,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

