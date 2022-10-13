Compound USD Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $918.59 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound USD Coin has a current supply of 9,803,299,805.03644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compound USD Coin is 0.02266032 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,725,510.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

