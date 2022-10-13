Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CNFRL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.