ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $137.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

