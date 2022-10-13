Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 98.5% in September

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTA remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,004. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

