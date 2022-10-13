Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 720.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

