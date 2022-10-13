Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 720.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.71.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

