Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Constellation has a total market cap of $177.97 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Constellation Profile

Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation (DAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Constellation has a current supply of 3,711,998,690.36 with 1,266,911,931.0440834 in circulation. The last known price of Constellation is 0.08131932 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $357,345.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constellationnetwork.io.”

