ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.74 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and $48.23 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.0201624 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,939,773.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

