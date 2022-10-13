Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 119.4% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the September 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.