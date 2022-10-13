Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 119.4% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the September 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
