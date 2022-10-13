Contrasting Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) & Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Bio-Path’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 1.94 $58.27 million $2.42 11.98 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.77) -1.90

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 15.96% 5.45% 4.23% Bio-Path N/A -51.96% -49.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.21%. Bio-Path has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.06%. Given Bio-Path’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Bio-Path on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.