Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

