Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.18. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,086. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

