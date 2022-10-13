Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,705 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Price Performance

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 4,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.