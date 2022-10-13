Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,380 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 18,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,859. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

